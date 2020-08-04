MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Aayush Sharma Pens a Birthday Note For Wife Arpita

credits - Aayush Sharma Instagram

Aayush Sharma took to social media and penned a special birthday note for his wife Arpita, he also posted pictures of the couple together.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: August 4, 2020, 2:44 PM IST
Actor Aayush Sharma has conveyed birthday wishes to his wife Arpita with a special note on Instagram.

"Here's wishing the strongest woman, I know a very Happy Birthday. From standing backstage while cheering my performance with tears in your eyes to standing by my side unconditionally when things were not shaping up as planned. From the subtle appreciation to the loud private criticism. You have really played an important part in shaping the man that I 'm today. So thank you for coming into my life. You'll always be my strength," he wrote.

He also mentioned why he considers Arpita's birthday special.

"Your birthday is a very special occasion for us as a family, because we are celebrating the birth of a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother but more importantly an amazing human being. Love you Arpita," Aayush added.

Along with it, he posted pictures of Arpita and him.

Here's wishing the strongest woman, I know a very Happy Birthday. From standing backstage while cheering my performance with tears in your eyes to standing by my side unconditionally when things were not shaping up as planned. From the subtle appreciation to the loud private criticism. You have really played an important part in shaping the man that I 'm today. So Thank you for coming into my life. You'll always be my strength Your birthday is a very special occasion for us as a family, Because we are celebrating the birth of a wonderful daughter,sister, wife, mother but more importantly an amazing human being. Love you Arpita.

The two got married in November, 2014, and have two children.

