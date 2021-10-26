Aayush Sharma Reveals He Already Had a Plan if Action Scenes With Salman Khan Did Not Go as Planned

Salman Khan and his brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma launched the trailer of their upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth on Monday. The actors were accompanied by the other cast and crew of the movie which is directed by Mahesh V Manjrekar and produced by Salman Khan Films. Aayush, who is married to Salman’s sister Arpita Khan revealed during the trailer launch that he already had a plan if his action scenes with the 55-year-old actor did not go as planned.

In one of the scenes shown in the trailer, Aayush can be seen landing a punch at Salman. The 31-year-old actor was asked about the scene during the trailer launch event. Aayush confessed that he was scared to throw a punch at Salman, and also added that he had already told people to keep his car ready. "Maine side main bola tha gaadi ready rakhna. Galti se haath idhar udhar ho gaya toh main direct bhaag ke gaadi main baith jaunga (I had told to keep my car ready, in case if things went wrong, I would run and sit in the car)."

But Aayush’s plan would have only delayed the actor’s reaction and would not have resulted in completely escaping the consequences. As Salman added, "Han toh jaoge bhi toh ghar he jaoge (But still he would end up going home anyway)."

In Antim, Aayush and Salman play the role of two arch enemies who are prepared to go all in to obliterate each other’s lives. The two characters share different ideologies, as Salman plays a cop while Aayush plays the role of a gangster. Antim is an official remake of the Marathi film, Mulshi Pattern which came out in 2018.

Sharing the real-life relationship shared between the two, Aayush said that Salman is actually quite the opposite in real life.

However, once Aayush saw him on a film’s set, that is when he realised the aura of a film star.

