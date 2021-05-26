Aayush Sharma-Salman Khan's 'Antim' to Not Release as Per Schedule

Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan’s Antim: The Final truth will be deferring it’s release from October to a later date. The decision has been taken keeping in mind the coronavirus. Even though Salman had earlier confirmed that shooting on the film is complete, the makers have opted to postpone the release.

Director Sanjay Manjrekar said in the matter that they supposed to launch the posters of the film by the end of March which was cancelled. According to him, the team is afraid to go ahead as they are not aware of what the future holds. The release of the film has also been pushed ahead indefinitely as he doesn’t feel the theatres will open by October, claims report.

Antim is the remake of Marathi hit Mulshi Pattern that explores the lives of erstwhile villagers who sold their lands at lower prices only to end up as destitute. The Marathi film was directed by Pravin Tarde, who alss played a part in Salman Khan’s recent film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

