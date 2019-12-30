Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Aayush Sharma Shares First Pictures of Baby Girl Ayat with Arpita Khan, See Here

Born on Salman Khan's birthday, Ayat is the second child of Ayush Sharma and Arpita Khan. See the first pictures of the newborn here.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 30, 2019, 2:43 PM IST
Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma and wife Arpita Khan announced the birth of their second child on December 27. The baby girl, named Ayat Sharma, has brought bundles of happiness for the Khan and Sharma family. Last week, Salman Khan and his parents Salim and Salma, brother Sohail Khan and his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur visited the hospital to meet the newborn.

Now, on Monday, Aayush took to Instagram to share first pictures of the baby girl and her mother, along with their son Ahil Sharma. He captioned the picture, “Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. You’ve brought a lot of happiness into our lives. May you touch everyone’s life with a lot of love and joy.”

Needless to say, the entire family looks happy while posing with the new member. In one of the pictures, proud mommy Arpita can be seen all smiles nestling her daughter in her arms. Another picture saw Ahil carefully holding Ayat’s head, as he takes up the responsibility as a big brother.

A number of celebs congratulated the family, including Pranutan Behl, Ronit Bose Roy, Elnaaz Norouzi, Saiee Manjrekar and Dia Mirza.

Arpita gave birth to the baby girl through C-section delivery on Salman's birthday at a city hospital in Mumbai.

