Aayush Sharma Thanks His 'Antim' Co-Star Salman Khan For ‘Keeping Faith In Him'

Actor Aayush Sharma is celebrating the success of his latest release Antim: The Final Truth, which also features Salman Khan in the lead role. The action-packed movie directed by Mahesh Manjrekar also marked the Bollywood debut of popular television actress Mahima Makwana. The film released on November 26, is still running in some theatres and it turned out to be a box-office success with over 37 crore collections worldwide so far. Now, Aayush has extended his gratitude for Salman by sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram after the success of the film.

Aayush, who impressed the audience and critics by essaying the character of a gangster in Antim, has credited Salman for having firm belief in him. He took to Instagram and shared a behind the scenes (BTS) picture from the sets of the film. In the picture, Salman is seen holding one hand of Ayush as he poses with a gun while bending on the other side. In a long note, he expressed his gratitude for ‘Bhai.’

Aayush has described the picture as “not another picture” but “it means the world” to him.

“Antim wouldn’t have been possible if Bhai didn’t keep his faith on the project for 3 long years….Can’t thank you enough for keeping faith in me when I didn’t have it in myself,” he said.

Aayush Sharma is Salman’s brother-in-law. He married Salman’s younger sister Arpita Khan in 2014. Aayush and Salman came for the first time together in Antim: The Final Truth. In the gangster drama, Aayush Sharma played a gangster of the ruthless underworld and Salman played a cop in the film.

