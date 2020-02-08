Aayush Sharma’s Body Transformation Over Last Four Years Will Leave You Inspired, See Pic

Bollywood’s newbie Aayush Sharma is gradually grabbing more movies over the course of time. Arpita Khan Sharma’s husband and the father of two adorable kids- Ahil and Ayat, the actor is busy setting new fitness goals every now and then.

On Saturday, the actor shared a glimpse of the results of his latest hard work. Posing bared bodied for the camera, he captioned it, “It’s been a Long Long Journey... it has taken me 1 year to gain 12 Kg’s of lean muscle. A big Thank you to @rajendradhole for being 100% dedicated towards achieving this goal.”

A number of celebrities took to the social media app to congratulate the actor on his body transformation. Varun Dhawan called him an "Italian Stallion", while Maniesh Paul reacted with emojis on the image. Actor Mohit Marwah commented "Well done" and Chef Kelvin Cheung posted, "Ripppppped,” on the image.

The Instagram handle of Zoom TV too shared images of the actor’s body transformation over the last four years. Here’s a look:

On the professional front, Aayush will reportedly feature in Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. While the news about Salman’s lead role has been announced, there is no confirmation about other actors. However, buzz has it that Sooraj Pancholi, Aayush and Zaheer Iqbal will also have a part in the movie.

A source told tabloid Mid Day, “The trio will be seen as three friends who cross paths with Salman's character and end up helping him. The Eid 2021 release is expected to roll mid-year.”

