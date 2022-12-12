AB Binil’s Malayalam Film Vamanan To Hit Theatres On December 16

The release date of Vamanan is out. This Malayalam film is all set to hit the theatres on December 16. The trailer of the film has also been released. Written and directed by AB Binil, the film features Indrans, Seema G Nair, Baiju and Hareesh Kanaran in the lead roles. Vamanan is an upcoming psycho-thriller film which revolves around the mysterious incidents that happened two years ago at Kottayam Medical College.

The plot of the film talks about the survival of a man, who works as a homestay manager at a hill station with his family. This horror psycho-thriller film also features Nirmal Palazhi, Sebastian, Dilshana Dilshad, Arun Babu and Jerry.

Vamanan is produced by Arun Babu KB and Samah Ali under the banner Movie Gaang Pvt Ltd. The cinematography of the film is taken care of by Arun Shivan. The music is composed by Nithin George and the lyrics are penned by Santhosh Verma and Vivek Muzhakun.

The other technical crew of the film includes Sanal Raj, Anu Pallichal, Amal Ganesh, Karun Prasad and Nithin Edappal. Some of the executive producers of the film include Raghu Venugopal, Donna Thomas, Rajeev Warrier, Asokan Karumathil, Bijukumar Kavukaparampil and Suma Menon.

The shoot for Vamanan started on November 21 last year and was completed within a short period of 21 days. Besides the leading actors including Indrans, Seema G Nair, Baiju and Hareesh Kanaran, Vijay Babu will also be seen essaying a pivotal role in the film.

Binal is popular for films like Joseph (2018) and Hello Namasthe (2016). Now, he is all set to release his upcoming film Vanaman.

