Abbas, The Tamil-Telugu Star, Who Moved To New Zealand and Worked at Petrol Pump

There was a time, not long ago, when girls swooned over Abbas, who had a string of hits in the 90s, including the 1996 movie Prema Desam. Although he has been away from movies for a while, people still remember him fondly. Right now, Abbas lives in a different country, away from the movies.

Apart from his movies, he has a lot of followers for his hairstyle. He was also one of the very few heroes who got a huge fan following with his debut movie, 1996 hit Kadhal Desam. After the movie became a super hit, there was no looking back for Abbas.

Born in Howrah, West Bengal, Abbas became popular after working in several Tamil and Telugu films. Prema Desam movie was a huge success in Telugu too. The following year, in 1997, he had another smash hit, Priya O Priya, in Telugu.

Abbas acted in more than 10 Telugu movies and over 50 films in his career. However, he has not appeared in movies for almost eight years now.

The actor left for New Zealand and started working at a petrol pump station there.

Later on, he got into the construction sector and also became a motivational speaker. He is active on social media, where he still keeps in touch with his fans. He, however, has no plans of returning to movies anytime soon.

