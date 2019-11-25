Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

ABCD 2 Actress Lauren Gottlieb Says Greed for Fame and Fortune Led Her to Depression

The American actress and dancer talks about disappearing from the industry since she was battling depression. Lauren also shared her scenes were edited out from ABCD 2, and she was sidelined from the promotions of the movie as well.

News18.com

Updated:November 25, 2019, 2:30 PM IST
ABCD 2 Actress Lauren Gottlieb Says Greed for Fame and Fortune Led Her to Depression
The American actress and dancer talks about disappearing from the industry since she was battling depression. Lauren also shared her scenes were edited out from ABCD 2, and she was sidelined from the promotions of the movie as well.

Dancer and actress Lauren Gottlieb, who made her Bollywood debut in the 2013 movie ABCD: Any Body Can Dance, opened up about battling depression and disappearing from the film industry as she was recovering from it.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the 31-year-old actress confessed that she flew back to New York and confided in a friend that she needed help. She then went to Los Angeles to see a therapist and kept stayed low for 8 months. "On social media I continued to present a happy-go-lucky face, but deep down, I was sad and unhappy, seeking solace in alcohol, prescription drugs and anything that could make me happy," she said.

Lauren entered Indian showbiz with Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 6. She confessed that her greed for fame is what led to her downfall. “I fell into the trap of fame and fortune, I got greedy." She added, "I was stuck deep down a hole, feeling like a victim and desperately waiting for someone to pull me out, It took me a long time to realize that everything was happening for me and not to me."

View this post on Instagram

Sleeping in a CAVE ✔️ Lunch on a terrace in TURKEY 🇹🇷 ✔️ Turning work into FUN ✔️✔️✔️👏🏽 . Thank you @sultan_cave_suites for having us! Your staff was so friendly, no like legit we are now Instagram friends!! I cannot wait to come back and stay with you the next time I’m in Cappadocia. . Thank you @sultan_cave_suites for making my first trip to Turkey so special! 💜💖💜 . . 📸 captured and edited by @jusup11 . #sultancavesuites #cappadocia #turkey #cavehotel #travel #passion #instago #lovetotravel #travelblogger #travelaroundtheworld #wanderlust #globetrotter #natureseeker #experienceculture #passion #love #hotel #view #todiefor #takemeback

A post shared by ✩ L A U R E N ✩ (@laurengottlieb) on

The actress further shares that she made a messed up choice by rejecting the role of Vinita in ABCD 2 and going with that of the American-India dancer. During the promotions of the movie, things got worse as she was sidelined completely, and even cut out of promotions. Some of her portions were edited out from the movie as well. “They were the worst months of my life.”

Lauren returned back to the country in June this year and plans to travel across the country and share her experiences with people and listen to theirs. More power to you, Lauren!

