Abdu Rozik to Return to Bigg Boss 16 After Professional Break From Show

Tajikistan Singer Abdu Rozik, who entered Bigg Boss season 16 as a contestant, was recently papped outside Bandra. Snaps of the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor are viral on social media. Abdu Rozik donned a black sparkly jacket and trousers with a white T-shirt. Rozik ignored the media and did not answer the questions hailed by the paparazzi as Bigg Boss has instructed him not to do so. Wondering why? Let us share that Abdu Rozik is on a professional break from the reality show.

In the show, Bigg Boss announced that Abdu Rozik has been allowed to be a part of a video game. Hence he took a break from the reality show and explored the opportunity. Bigg Boss contestants and fans are equally missing Abdu Rozik. But now it seems that Abdu is back in the house. As per a source from the reality show organisers, a Christmas celebration will be held at the house and Abdu Rozik will enter the house decked up in Santa Claus attire. It is a perfect gift for the Sajid Khan mandi and fans equally. No doubt contestants will be elated to see Abdu back in the house.

What’s cooking inside Bigg Boss season 16?

So far Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has remained the top female contender in Bigg Boss. Lately, the Udariyaan actress became the Myglamm face of the season and won Rs 25 lakh with a project with Shraddha Kapoor. Shocking news for the fans of Ankit Gupta that he may be evicted from the reality show. In the recent promo, Ankit Gupta was seen evicted by the contestants from Bigg Boss 16. This has disheartened not only fans but Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Twitter hashtags like No Bigg Boss without Ankit Gupta, Stay Strong Priyanka and Ankit Gupta were trending on the micro-blogging site. While it seems Nimrit and Archana have been the happiest with the eviction of Ankit Gupta from the house. A source said Ankit Gupta will continue to be a part of the game from a secret room.

