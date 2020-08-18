Abhay 2: Kunal Kemmu Would Work Diligently and Even Help Me in My Part, Says Asha Negi

Actress Asha Negi, who plays Sonam in new season of Abhay, talks about her role in the web series. Abhay 2 is Asha's second series after Baarish 2.

"I am playing a journalist, who is very sincere, opinionated and confident. My character has a lot of layers in the show. Something very different than I have done before. In fact, I am seeing myself in an all new avatar," said Negi.

Asha also talks about Kunal Kemmu, who is playing the titular character. She said, “People have seen what a talented actor he is on-screen but Kunal is also very passionate off-screen. Since he has been part of the show from the start, he has a lot more ideas about the character. But he would still work diligently on it and even help me in my part."

The web series also stars Ram Kapoor, with whom the actress has worked in television show Bade Acche Lagte Hai.

"I have worked with him when I was new and less experienced. He was very supportive of me. I can’t wait to shoot with him again," said Asha.

About her return on TV, Asha said, "Now I can’t think of playing a character for 2-3 years at a stretch. I want to do more of web shows and films."

Asha has participated on reality shows like Nach Baliye 7 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 6, is Bigg Boss next for her?

"I can’t do Bigg Boss, it’s not for me. I can’t fight with other contestants in the Bigg Boss house, I will end up crying the whole time.”

Meanwhile, Asha will make her Bollywood debut with Anurag Basu's Ludo. The movie also features Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.