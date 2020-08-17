MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #25YearsOfInternetInIndia#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Abhay 2 Makers Trolled Heavily for 'Misusing' Freedom Fighter's Image

'Abhay 2'

'Abhay 2'

'Abhay 2' makers were trolled heavily on social media for using revolutionary freedom fighter Khudiram Bose's image on criminal board during one of the scenes.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 17, 2020, 8:02 AM IST
Share this:

Abhay 2 has released three new episodes recently. Director Ken Ghosh, streaming partner ZEE5 and makers of the second season of the investigative thriller series faced heavy trolling on social media recently when some eagle eyed watchers spotted revolutionary freedom fighter Khudiram Bose's image on criminal board during one of the scenes filmed inside a police station.

Bose was India's youngest revolutionary freedom fighter who was executed on August 11, 1908 at the age of 18. It is said that when he was martyred for going against the British colonial rulers, he went to the gallows with a smile and the Bhagavad Gita in his hand.

Read: Abhay 2 Review: Kunal Kemmu Returns with More Vigour to Counter Supervillains

Fans even clicked images of the particular scene featuring lead actor Kunal Kemmu and circulated it widely on social media. They came down heavily on Abhay 2 team for the huge blunder. The misuse of Bose's image is in episode titled 'One-legged Skeleton', which features actress Bidita Bag in a special role. However, as a result of trolling, the image of Bose on criminal board has been blurred out in the particular scene.

Amid outrage, #boycottzee5 also started trending on social media. Take a look at some reactions to the viral hashtag here.

New episodes of Abhay 2 will stream from September 3.

Next Story
Loading