Abhay 2 Makers Trolled Heavily for 'Misusing' Freedom Fighter's Image

Abhay 2 has released three new episodes recently. Director Ken Ghosh, streaming partner ZEE5 and makers of the second season of the investigative thriller series faced heavy trolling on social media recently when some eagle eyed watchers spotted revolutionary freedom fighter Khudiram Bose's image on criminal board during one of the scenes filmed inside a police station.

Bose was India's youngest revolutionary freedom fighter who was executed on August 11, 1908 at the age of 18. It is said that when he was martyred for going against the British colonial rulers, he went to the gallows with a smile and the Bhagavad Gita in his hand.

Fans even clicked images of the particular scene featuring lead actor Kunal Kemmu and circulated it widely on social media. They came down heavily on Abhay 2 team for the huge blunder. The misuse of Bose's image is in episode titled 'One-legged Skeleton', which features actress Bidita Bag in a special role. However, as a result of trolling, the image of Bose on criminal board has been blurred out in the particular scene.

Amid outrage, #boycottzee5 also started trending on social media. Take a look at some reactions to the viral hashtag here.

#boycottzee5 @ZEE5Premium@ZEE5APAC who give you the permission to playing with our emotion. How dare you put picture of Khudiram Bose on a criminal board?Do you have any Knowledge that he was the 2nd youngest revolutionaries in India, who gave his life for nation.Shame on u 😠 pic.twitter.com/jSAoSt9V4o — Arpita Ganguly (@ArpitaG65371376) August 16, 2020

What the hell is wrong with you? @ZEE5Premium @ZEE5APAC How dare you put picture of a freedom fighter who gave his life for his country on a criminal board? @ibfindia please look into the matter. This is a matter of grave concern and is disrespectful to the country. #boycottzee5 pic.twitter.com/zqIFIFQgFt — Youth For Social Change (@YFSCOFFL) August 16, 2020

Shaheed Khudiram Bose was an Indian revolutionary who opposed British rule of India and fought against them, martyred at the age of 18. You idiots placed his picture with the criminals. Shame on u @ZEE5Premium & @ZEE5India#shameonzee5 #boycottzee5 pic.twitter.com/oKnVd06L7z — Sachin Mandwariya 🇮🇳 (@SMandwariya) August 16, 2020

#BoycottZee5Khudiram Bose One of the youngest revolutionaries of the Indian freedom struggle, he was hung on August 11, 1908, when he was just 18 years old.@ZEE5India @ZEE5Premium should apologise for that. pic.twitter.com/R75C2EVuxX — Prasanna Joshi Reporter (@prasanna_joshii) August 16, 2020

New episodes of Abhay 2 will stream from September 3.