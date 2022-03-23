Abhay 3: Divya Agarwal Talks About Working With Kunal Kemmu, Calls Tanuj Virwani Her 'Male Version'

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal will be next seen in Abhay 3. It is a crime thriller Kunal Kemmu and Tanuj Virvani. While the trailer has already been released, the show will premiere on April 8. Days ahead of the same, Divya Agarwal talked about working for Abhay 3 and revealed that she was nervous while shooting with Kunal Kemmu.

“When I met Kunal Kemmu, he was heart warming. I think my first scene was shot with him and I was so happy to be there. I’ve him a couple of times with respect to Rannvijay Singha because he’s a great friend," she said.

Heaping praises on Kunal, Divya added, “He’s a great actor and I was quite happy that I could pull it off without being nervous. He’s also amazing in the sense that if there’s any co-actor with him, he makes them feel comfortable, he makes them feel like ‘yes, it’s all absolutely okay’."

Advertisement

She also talked about her Abhay 3 co-star Tanuj Virwani and tagged him as her ‘male version’. Divya talked about their bonding and mentioned that it is fun to work with Tanuj. “Tanuj Virwani is a great guy. We are really good friends. I always tease that you are the male version of Divya Agarwal and he keeps saying I am the female version of Tanuj Virwani. I think we both are fun and on-screen you will be seeing the chemistry that we have in our friendship. We are quite comfortable as this is the second time that we are working on a series. We are very excited to be working together," she said.

Bigg Boss OTT winner also shared Tanuj’s way of working and called him a method actor. “Also, one must know that before the scene, Tanuj would just randomly start screaming and pumping himself. He would just release himself and then get into the zone. He is somewhat of a method actor. He would try to live that character before the camera starts and after the camera rolls. And I think that’s a great quality about Tanuj," Divya said.

For the unversed, in Abhay, Kunal Kemmu is an investigating officer who has been assigned a case relating to repeated murders. The show also stars Rahul Dev, Asha Negi and Vijay Raaz.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.