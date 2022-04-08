Abhay 3 Review: Except for Kunal Kemmu, There's Nothing to Watch in This Crime-Thriller

Abhay 3

Director: Ken Ghosh

Cast: Kunal Kemmu, Asha Negi, Rahul Dev, Nidhi Singh, Vijay Raaz

Kunal Kemmu starrer Abhay season 3 is a crime thriller. The show presents Kunal as top cop Abhay Pratap Singh, who is solving a serial killer case. However, there are quite a few cases being solved simultaneously, making the show a little confusing. The first four episodes fail to bring an element of interest. They are slow with little or no development to the plot. The episodes rather look like a stretched version of television’s CID or Crime Patrol’s single episode. What happened in these episodes can be described in just three words - cops chasing murderers.

The plot gets a little interesting only after Asha Negi’s entry and her evil plan to trap Abhay. Her action scene with Nidhi Singh is worth watching. It is good to see that the makers bring in two strong actresses for action scenes. However, it is disappointing to see that Asha Negi is removed from the plot too soon.

The show also tries to bring in an element of superstition but leaves it without being explored. It does not delve deep into this angle but rather tries to focus only on solving murders. The show could have been very similar to the K-drama Hellbound if the makers would have decided to dig deep into the superstition angle too.

While the actors in the show are doing all they could to make it strong and worth watching, the fault lies in its plot and writing. There are too many holes. It is chaotic and disappointing. A lot of questions are even left unanswered - What happened to Divya and Tanuj? What about Abhay’s past life? From season one of the show, Abhay’s past life has only been used as bait for the audience. However, even after three seasons now, nothing around it has been revealed.

The screen time is dominated by Kunal Kemmu, whose intense avatar will surely impress you. From being vulnerable when it comes to Abhay’s personal life to being bold and fierce when he is on duty, Kunal Kemmu’s acting skills are worth appreciating. If you are a Kunal Kemmu fan, the show is a treat for you.

Apart from Kunal, the show features - rather wastes - a number of talented actors. Rahul Dev is introduced much later and given very less screen time. If you are a Divya Agarwal or Tanuj Virwani fan, Abhay 3 will leave you shocked and disappointed. You might end up wondering why the two actors signed the show. Divya and Tanuj were introduced as a social media influencer couple. From the first episode, it looked like their characters had a lot of potential which will add the element of entertainment and thrill to the plot. However, they just disappeared from the track, literally! However, one character who might impress you is that of Vijay Raaz. He gave tough competition to Kunal with his acting skills.

Talking about the show’s visual presentation, it goes really well with the plot and the genre. The setting of the show will leave you with strange vibes of suspense and mystery around. The background music is rightly placed. The backdrop and the dark spaces are well utilised. The action scenes look organic.

Worth Watching?

With too many holes in its plot and talented actors being wasted, you can consider watching Abhay 3 only if you are a Kunal Kemmu fan!

