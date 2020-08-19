Abhay Deol Criticises His Own Film Raanjhanaa, Says 'History Will Not Look Kindly at it'

Abhay Deol has been taking a look back at some of his films from the past. While he has been reminiscing find memories of the work he has done so far in Hindi films, not every film feels like an achievement to him.

The actor wrote a long note on his film Raanjhanaa, also starring Sonam Kapoor and Dhanush. Abhay played the role of a student leader from JNU in the film. The Aanand L Rai directorial faced flak upon release for glorifying stalking.

Sharing a blogger's opinion about the film, Abhay said, "Such clear and valid insight from @oldschoolrebel9 regarding the film Raanjhana. History will not look kindly at this film for its regressive message. It's been a theme in Bollywood for decades, where a boy can (and should), pursue a girl until she relents. Only in cinema does she do that willfully. In reality we have seen time and again that it leads to sexual violence of some sort. Glorifying it on screen only leads to blaming the victim..."

The actor won praise from followers for hghlighting issues in his own film, instead of defending it. One follower commented, "For a second I thought you were gonna defend this movie but then you did what Abhay Deol would do. Thank god." Another user said, "Only abhay deol can speak against his movie .legend (sic)"