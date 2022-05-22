Abhay Deol: ‘I Have Been Gaslit for Who I Am, Had A Director Slag Me in Public’

Abhay Deol is one of those actors who have been candid and vocal about what he thinks. The actor has often been lauded for his choice of films, and his performance in each one of them. Now, in an interview promoting his upcoming project Jungle Cry which will release of Lionsgate Play, the actor opened up about being gaslit for who he is.

Talking to Hindustan Times, the actor revealed that he has often been ignorant about the comparisons in Bollywood. But, this ignorance has also caused him misery. He revealed, “I know I have been gaslit for who I am. You call in a lot of aggression to you because you’re doing something and managing to get away with that. And a lot of people want to be able to do that and they can’t. So they project on you. Sometimes, that ignorance can come across as arrogance and I know it has a few times.”

He added, “When you wear your heart on your sleeve, you get manipulated and taken advantage of. I have had a director slag me in public and spread lies about me. That comes with the territory. You have to be prepared because it’s not always blissful.”

Also calling himself a misfit, he said, “I could work harder on fitting in. It’s just too much work. I should be putting those hours into acting. That itself makes me more of a misfit. Yes, it is cliquish. I think we all know that. There are only so many groups and you kind of find yourself in one. It’s a tribal mentality in that sense. You find your tribe and you are supported by them and fit in. And I didn’t try to because I didn’t know if I fitted in with anyone.”

Abhay Deol was seen in projects like JL50 and 1962: The War in the Hills.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.