Abhay Deol: I Lack 'Star Image' Because I Don't Have PR Machinery Unlike All Stars

Actor Abhay Deol, who recently starred in Spin -Disney Channel’s first movie with a South Asian protagonist -has opened up on his perception of fame. The 45-year-old actor is known for his honest opinion of the Indian film industry. He has talked about how he has gained recognition over time even though he does not follow the typical route that his fellow actors in Bollywood do.

Speaking to ETimes in a YouTube video on Thursday, Abhay shared how he cannot say that he is not recognised as an actor since people want to interview him. He further told the publication, “People recognise me, they tell me they love my work. I don’t feel the lack of recognition at all.” However, the actor did mention that the only thing that creates the distinction between him and other actors is the lack of investing in PR machinery, “to keep me in the news all the time, and project a star image, which I was never interested in.” Abhay mentioned that he lacks “star image" because the other actors have PR machinery behind them. He does not have a PR team working for him and that is by choice.

However, Abhay said that he cannot whine about the lack of recognition because people love his work and they tell him that all the time. He further pointed out the difference for actors in India and the US as he said, “It’s sad that in India particularly, more so than in America, you just have to constantly feed the beast and stay in the news.” Abhay said that in India, there is a system where, unless one sees the actor every other day endorsing numerous brands, they are not recognised.

In Spin, Abhay plays the role of a father to a teenage girl played by 16-year-old Indian-American actor, Avantika Vandanapu.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here