Abhay Deol Kisses Gender-fluid Artist Durga Gawde in Mushy Instagram Pics

Abhay Deol is all set to be back on screen with Jungle Cry. The actor who is an avid social media user likes to keep his fans updated on his personal and professional front by posting intriguing glimpses. The Zindagi Na Milegi Doabara actor took to Instagram recently treated his fans to a couple of mushy pictures with gender- fluid artist Durga Gawde.

In the first snapshot,we see Abhay resting his head on the shoulder of Durga as they are all smiles. Durga looks sexy in a pistachio green halter neck top as they cherish each other’s company. As we scroll further, we see Abhay playfully pecking a kiss on Durga’s cheek. The last photo also shows Abhay flaunting his dimpled cheek as he rests his face on Durga’s shoulder. It seems like the two are good friends as the actor dubbed Durga as a ‘doll.’

Taking to the captions, he wrote, “My non-binary doll @durgagawdestudio!.”

Soon after the pictures were shared online, scores of fans chimed into the comments sectionto shower compliments on both.

Durga also chimed into the comments section writing, “t’s meeeeeeeeeee we so cute ”

While one of the social media users dropped heart emoticons another commented, “Adorable both ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

A third said, “@abhaydeol please stop giving me more reasons to be in love with you. ❤️.”

Earlier, Abhay Deol was seen with cousin Bobby Deol, and their gesture towards their fans won everyone’s hearts. The duo was spotted outside a restaurant and upon seeing them, two girls ran from the streets and hugged and posed with the actors. They patiently smiled for the cameras, making the netizens laud them for their humility.

Speaking about work from, Abhay Deol will next be seen in Jungle Cry. The film is reportedly based on the true story of 12 underprivileged and orphan children from Kalinga Institute in Odisha who represented the nation in the International Junior Rugby Tournament held in the UK in 2007. Directed by Sagar Ballary, the film also stars Steve Aldis, Rhys ap William, Sherry Baines, Richard Elfyn, Julian Lewis Jones and Ross O’Hennessy.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.