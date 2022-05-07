Abhay Deol Opens Up About Being ‘Taken Advantage of, Manipulated, Gaslit’ By His Directors

Abhay Deol is all set to be back on screen with Jungle Cry. The actor is known for being vocal. He has, on several occasions, opened up about the bias that exists in the Hindi film industry, and the discrimination he has faced. Now, in a latest interview, he has revealed how being honest has worked against him, to the extent that he has been manipulated by his directors.

Talking to Mid Day, Abhay Deol said, “Honesty is not necessarily the best policy. I’ve always tried to be who I am, what you see is what you get! When you wear your heart on your sleeve, you can also be reactionary. I’ve been taken advantage of, manipulated and gaslit by directors I worked with!”

He further added, “There’s a narrative about you, that’s false. I’ve made mistakes not just in trusting people I shouldn’t have but also in being honest! There are directors who don’t have your best interests at heart and are just using you to get ahead in life but I had to experience those people otherwise I would be this naïve, idealistic kid, reactionary too, oblivious to the fact that there are people who harbor ill will!”

Recently, Abhay Deol was seen with cousin Bobby Deol, and their gesture towards their fans won everyone’s hearts. The duo was spotted outside a restaurant and upon seeing them, two girls ran from the streets and hugged and posed with the actors. They patiently smiled for the cameras, making the netizens laud them for their humility.

Abhay Deol will next be seen in Jungle Cry. The film is reportedly based on the true story of 12 underprivileged and orphan children from Kalinga Institute in Odisha who represented the nation in the International Junior Rugby Tournament held in the UK in 2007. Directed by Sagar Ballary, the film also stars Steve Aldis, Rhys ap William, Sherry Baines, Richard Elfyn, Julian Lewis Jones and Ross O’Hennessy.

