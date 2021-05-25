Abhay Deol Recalls When Hrithik Roshan Almost Killed Him and Farhan Akhtar During ZNMD Shoot

Zoya Akhtar’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (ZNMD) remains one of the iconic movies about friendship. The movie starring Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin gave us some of the most memorable and hilarious scenes. In an Instagram post on Monday, it was revealed how one such scene from the movie got Farhan and Abhay ‘almost killed’ by their co-star Hrithik.

In the Off The Record series shared by Zoya’s Tiger Baby productions on their Instagram handle, viewers got to see how things happened behind the scenes during the shooting of ZNMD. Narrating his shooting experience, Abhay was heard saying how during one of the scenes, the three actors were in the car that was being driven by Hrithik. It is the scene where Hrithik receives an urgent call from his office and has to park the car off the road. However, the behind the scenes video shows, as Hrithik was parking his car on the side of the road he forgets to switch off the engine and gets out, leaving the car running to the edge with Farhan and Abhay still inside. The video also shows how a panicked Farhan scrambles out of the car while Abhay takes a while. Thankfully, Hrithik does get back into the driver’s seat and turns off the engine.

Describing his experience, Abhay said in the video, “I just started thinking I’m going to die now”. Exhaling a long sigh, the actor further said that he needs to be a lot faster in the future.

Abhay also revealed a little inside joke behind the pronunciation of ‘mental boys’ that he and Farhan can be heard saying in the movie. The actor said that the diction was inspired by a teacher who taught at Maneckji Cooper School in Mumbai, which is the same school where Farhan and Zoya went to.

