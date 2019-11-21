Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Abhay Deol Reveals He 'Finally Slept' With His Director in This Viral Post; Fans Go Berserk

Abhay Deol is currently shooting an upcoming original Hotstar series based on the Indo-China War of 1962.

News18.com

Updated:November 21, 2019, 1:22 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Abhay Deol Reveals He 'Finally Slept' With His Director in This Viral Post; Fans Go Berserk
A file photo

Abhay Deol is known for often taking a dig at himself on Instagram and his funny captions. The actor has done it once again while shooting his upcoming original Hotstar series.

Abhay Deol is currently filming a web series based on the Indo-China War of 1962. The series is being directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and is reported to be the most expensive original series produced by Hotstar. The director is a part of Abhay Deol's latest Instagram post.

The actor shared a picture of himself dressed in a police uniform sleeping on a chair beside Mahesh Manjrekar who could also be seen sleeping on the sets. In the caption, Deol wrote, "I finally did it. I slept with my director. On set with Mahesh Manjrekar. I’m a @hotstar."

View this post on Instagram

I finally did it. I slept with my director. On set with Mahesh Manjrekar. I’m a @hotstar.

A post shared by Abhay Deol (@abhaydeol) on

Abhay will also be appearing in an upcoming crime drama film titled Line of Descent alongside Brendan Fraser. He will also be appearing as an antagonist in his first Tamil film titled Hero opposite Sivakathikeyan. The film will mark Abhay Deol's first role as a negative character. He has signed up for another fantasy Tamil film titled Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kathai.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram