Abhay Deol Reveals He 'Finally Slept' With His Director in This Viral Post; Fans Go Berserk

Abhay Deol is known for often taking a dig at himself on Instagram and his funny captions. The actor has done it once again while shooting his upcoming original Hotstar series.

Abhay Deol is currently filming a web series based on the Indo-China War of 1962. The series is being directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and is reported to be the most expensive original series produced by Hotstar. The director is a part of Abhay Deol's latest Instagram post.

The actor shared a picture of himself dressed in a police uniform sleeping on a chair beside Mahesh Manjrekar who could also be seen sleeping on the sets. In the caption, Deol wrote, "I finally did it. I slept with my director. On set with Mahesh Manjrekar. I’m a @hotstar."

Abhay will also be appearing in an upcoming crime drama film titled Line of Descent alongside Brendan Fraser. He will also be appearing as an antagonist in his first Tamil film titled Hero opposite Sivakathikeyan. The film will mark Abhay Deol's first role as a negative character. He has signed up for another fantasy Tamil film titled Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kathai.

