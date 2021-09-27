Abhay Deol Shares Mushy Pics with Shilo Shiv Suleman Making Relationship Instagram Official?

Actor Abhay Deol is known to keep his life quite private. However, his latest social media post has hinted that he may be in a romantic relationship with Shilo Shiv Suleman. Abhay shared some mushy pictures with her on Instagram and wrote, “Fluid, free, flowing, creative, soothing, fun, fearless, sensual, calming, inspiring, dynamic, talented, sexy. Oh and @shiloshivsuleman is all of those things too." He is also seen kissing her on the cheek.

Shilo took note of the post and replied saying, “Nothing taboo on this table. more adventures soon!"

While this is the first time we have seen Abhay share a picture with Shilo, in March, he gushed about the artist and showed off her impressive pieces on his Instagram handle. Sharing photos from Shilo’s exhibit, he wrote, “It was profound, it was transcendental, it was ethereal @shiloshivsuleman! You’re an amazing artist. Now showing at the lovely @artmusings99 gallery in Mumbai, go catch it before it’s gone! P.S- the cat was not part of the exhibition!"

Abhay was earlier linked to Celebrity Manager and Artist, Saireena Mamik. He will be soon seen in a web series based on the book, Trial By Fire: The Tragic Tale Of The Uphaar Fire Tragedy.

Recently, it was reported that the pre-production work on the show had already begun and the team was redesigning the facade of Navrang Cinema based in Andheri in the western suburbs of Mumbai to make it similar to the Delhi theatre. The team has developed a detailed storyboard to ensure that the shoot can be done in a start-to-finish schedule in a bio-bubble.​

In the past, Deol has worked in two web series, JL50 and 1962: The War in the Hills, and both the shows received a favourable response from the audience.

