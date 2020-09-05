Abhay Deol Slams Blind Items Culture in Bollywood, Says 'It Could Have Impact on Someone's Mind'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise left the entire film industry in a state of shock. After his demise, there have been debates about nepotism in Bollywood as well as the blind items about the actors. Several celebrities from the film industry like Kangana Ranaut, Kriti Sanon, Apurva Asrani opened up about the controversial practice of blind items in Bollywood. Now, Abhay Deol has come forward to speak out against the blind items that were written about Sushant Singh Rajput.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Abhay said that while he is fine with things being written about him, as he has "grown up around fame" and knows that "what’s news today will be old news tomorrow," for others who might be more sensitive to such rumour-mongering, it could be "very disheartening." “That could have an impact on someone’s mind. It could also impact their career,” he said.

Earlier, Abhay Deol said that he's glad that there is “an active debate” on nepotism. The Dev D actor, who credits his uncle Dharmendra as his inspiration, said he was always well aware of the existence of nepotism as it “pushed me to take chances with new directors and producers throughout my career.”

“Nepotism is prevalent everywhere in our culture, be it in politics, business, or film. I was well aware of it and it pushed me to take chances with new directors and producers throughout my career. That is how I was able to make movies that were considered “out of the box.” I’m glad some of those artists and films went on to have tremendous success,” he said.