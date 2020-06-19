Abhay Deol Slams Bollywood For 'Shamelessly' Lobbying Against Him, Reveals Why He 'Boycotted' Awards

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise by suicide has re-ignited the debate of nepotism, lobbying and favouritism in Bollywood on social media.

After filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap accused Salman Khan of sabotaging his career and Raveena Tandon tweeted on Bollywood camps and dirty politics within the film industry, actor Abhay Deol has come forward to share his thoughts on lobbying culture in the showbiz.

The actor claimed that when Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara released in 2011, almost all the awards ceremonies "demoted" him and Farhan Akhtar from main leads, and only nominated Hrithik Roshan as “actor in a leading role."

"Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, released in 2011. Need to chant this title to myself everyday nowadays! Also a great watch when anxious or stressed. I would like to mention that almost all the award functions demoted me and Farhan from main leads, and nominated us as “supporting actors”. Hrithik and Katrina were nominated as 'actors in a leading role.' So by the industry’s own logic, this was a film about a man and a woman falling in love, with the man supported by his friends for whatever decisions he takes. There are many covert and overt ways in which people in the industry lobby against you. In this case it was shamelessly overt. I of course boycotted the awards but Farhan was ok with it. #familyfareawards," Abhay wrote.

Sushant passed away on June 14. He died by suicide, Mumbai police confirmed.

A criminal complaint was also filed in a court in Bihar on Wednesday, accusing Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Aditya Chopra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali of abetting the suicide of Sushant.

