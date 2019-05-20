English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Abhay Deol Starrer Biopic on Rugby Coach Rudraksh Jena Gets a Grand Launch at Cannes
Abhay Deol's upcoming film Jungle Cry is based on the underdog story of tribal kids who won the under-14 rugby world cup in London in 2007.
Abhay Deol is starring in Jungle Cry, a sports biopic based on rugby coach Rudraksh Jena. The first poster and teaser of the film was launched at Cannes Film Festival on May 17. Abhay plays the role of Rudraksh in the film that tells the story of tribal kids who learn the sport from scratch and within four months manage to win the junior World Cup in the UK in 2007.
The film is directed by Bheja Fry helmer Sagar Ballary. Actress Emily Shah plays the role of a physiotherapist.
It is inspired by the true story of the rugby team of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS). Overcoming many challenges, Dr Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT University and KISS had sent 12 tribal boys under 13 years of age in KISS Rugby Team to participate in the World Cup in London.
The KISS rugby team not only won the Champions Trophy, but also attracted special attention from rugby fans across the globe, reported Asian Age.
A very excited Abhay shared the poster of the film on Instagram. Take a look:
The main focus of Jungle Cry is how KISS has promoted rugby through its tribal boys and girls and made an identity in the world. The film also stars some of the rugby players from the institute. It was shot in different parts of India and London. Rugby students from KISS stayed in England for one month to shoot the film.
Watch the trailer here:
