Abhay Deol Slams Those Spreading Communal Hatred in the Name of Coronavirus, Shares Powerful Post

Abhay Deol Slams Those Spreading Communal Hatred in the Name of Coronavirus, Shares Powerful Post

The actor pointed at the things that are going wrong in the nation amid the serious health crisis.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 22, 2020, 8:22 AM IST
Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, actor Abhay Deol has taken up painting to pass time. And his latest drawing depicts the condition of the poor people who have been severely affected by the novel coronavirus.

Taking to social media, Abhay posted a picture of his artwork that shows a poor lady begging.

Not only this, the "Dev D" actor also pointed at the things that are going wrong in the nation amid the serious health crisis.

"Trying to get back into drawing/painting. Couldn't help but draw the people most affected by the pandemic. I should try and work on happier themes! But living in a country that fans communal hatred even through a pandemic, with a media that is itself biased and divisive, where there is active disinformation everywhere manipulating people, where your nationalism is more important than your humanity, I guess this woman is appropriate," Abhay wrote on Instagram.

