Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Abhay Deol's Line Of Descent Deals with a Delhi Mafia Family, Here's What He Said

Abhay Deol's next is about a mafia family. He plays an undercover agent on a mission to bring the cartel down.

IANS

Updated:November 27, 2019, 4:21 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Abhay Deol's Line Of Descent Deals with a Delhi Mafia Family, Here's What He Said
A file photo

Actor Abhay Deol is super excited for his film Line Of Descent, which also features Brendan Fraser, Ronit Roy, Neeraj Kabi, Prem Chopra and Vineet Kumar Singh. Set in Delhi, the story revolves around an Indian mafia family at war following the death of its patriarch. Abhay Deol will be playing officer Abhay in the film.

The film's plot will see the three sons of the family fighting against each other to gain control of the mafia. Meanwhile, an undercover police officer works amongst them to uncover their dirty secrets.

"I am very proud of my film. The dynamics shared between Ronit Roy and Neeraj Kabi on screen, to seeing Prem Chopra playing more than just a villain after so long, to the surprisingly sinister character performed by Brendan Fraser, this film will surprise you. I cannot wait for the fans and audiences to watch it," Abhay said.

Line Of Descent will stream on ZEE5 from December 4.

Abhay Deol was last seen in the Netflix film Chopsticks with Mithila Palkar, where he played a conman. After Line of Descent, Deol will be seen in the Tamil action thriller film Hero as the antagonist. The film also features Sivakarthikeyan and Kalyani Priyadarshan along with Deol. He will also be seen in the Tamil adaptation of the folk tale collection Betal Pachisi titled Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kathai, where he will play king Vikramaditya.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram