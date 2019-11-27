Abhay Deol's Line Of Descent Deals with a Delhi Mafia Family, Here's What He Said

Actor Abhay Deol is super excited for his film Line Of Descent, which also features Brendan Fraser, Ronit Roy, Neeraj Kabi, Prem Chopra and Vineet Kumar Singh. Set in Delhi, the story revolves around an Indian mafia family at war following the death of its patriarch. Abhay Deol will be playing officer Abhay in the film.

The film's plot will see the three sons of the family fighting against each other to gain control of the mafia. Meanwhile, an undercover police officer works amongst them to uncover their dirty secrets.

"I am very proud of my film. The dynamics shared between Ronit Roy and Neeraj Kabi on screen, to seeing Prem Chopra playing more than just a villain after so long, to the surprisingly sinister character performed by Brendan Fraser, this film will surprise you. I cannot wait for the fans and audiences to watch it," Abhay said.

Line Of Descent will stream on ZEE5 from December 4.

Abhay Deol was last seen in the Netflix film Chopsticks with Mithila Palkar, where he played a conman. After Line of Descent, Deol will be seen in the Tamil action thriller film Hero as the antagonist. The film also features Sivakarthikeyan and Kalyani Priyadarshan along with Deol. He will also be seen in the Tamil adaptation of the folk tale collection Betal Pachisi titled Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kathai, where he will play king Vikramaditya.

