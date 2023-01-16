Abhidnya Bhave and Mehul Pai's Recent Pics Take Instagram By Storm; Check Here

Popular Marathi actress and Tu Tevha Tashi fame Abhidnya Bhave has shared some romantic pictures with her husband Mehul Pai. The duo often set major fashion goals and make the hearts flutter. Recently, the actress uploaded a slew of pictures in which the pair can be seen posing for the camera. In the photos, the couple can be seen holding hands and striking a smiling pose as they posed for the camera.

The actress wrote in the caption of the photos she posted on social media, “Pride of Marathi tradition. Today is the festival of Sankranti. Brought a mine of renewal. Eat Tilgul and talk sweetly. Happy Makar Sakranti from Tashta family”.

Moments after the actress posted the pictures online, several users flocked to the comment section to admire the couple. One social media user wrote, “Lovely pictures”. Another commented, “Ati Sundar Royal”. While some users also poured their love in the comment section with heart eyes emojis and fire emojis.

In the photos, the duo is seen dressed up and twinning in black attire. While Abhidnya Bhave draped herself in a Marathi saree. Her husband Mehul Pai wore a printed black Dhoti-Kurta. For the makeup, Abhidnya Bhave wore a black bindi, kajal, eye makeup, contoured cheeks, and red lip shade. She accessorised her outfit with exquisite earrings and an antique necklace.

The actress rounded off her look with a tied-up hairstyle. The couple often posts their pictures together and set the Internet buzzing with their adorable clicks. Abhidnya Bhave and Mehul Pai tied the wedding knot on 6th January 2021. Since then, they are creating huge noise on the Internet.

For the unversed, Abhidnya’s husband Mehul Pai was diagnosed with cancer and ever since, she has been taking care of her husband to speed up her recovery.

Both Abhigya and Mehul have been friends since college. After living together for many years, the duo tied the wedding knot.

On the work front, Abhigya started her journey with the serial Lagori. She was also seen in the movie Sur Sapta. She played the role of villain in Tula Bahte Re, Khulta Kali Khulena, and Rang Mazha Utara. She is also essaying the negative role of Pushpavalli in the show Tu Tevha Tashi opposite Swwapnil Joshi and Shilpa Tulaskar. Mehul Pai owns an event management company.

