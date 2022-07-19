Abhidnya Bhave Explains Key to Happy Marriage in This Funny Instagram Reel

This year started on a sad note for actress Abhidnya Bhave and her husband Mehul Pai. Mehul was diagnosed with cancer. After going through rigorous treatment, Mehul is finally cancer free and living a happy life with Abhidnya. Recently, the two brought out the humour in their relationship with a hilarious Instagram reel. Abhidnya wrote in the caption, “Take a pen and paper and note down” alongside the reel. Abhidnya then starts explaining the keys to a happy marriage, which are listening to the husband, and treating them with respect. The moment Mehul wants to add those steps, Abhidnya asks him to keep quiet.

Abhidnya ends this reel by saying that you should allow your partner to speak. Abhidnya’s fans and colleagues were left in splits with this suspense at the video’s end. They formed a beeline in the comment section praising the Instagram reel. Actress Mitali Mayekar wrote that she follows this rule. Actress Reshma Shinde commented on laughing emoticons. Actors Mayuri Deshmukh, Kishori Ambiye and dancer Piyush Gurbhele were also left laughing.

Mehul was also a foot forward when it comes to humour. He commented about the video that it is a reality. Actress Madhura Deshpande called Abhidnya cute. A user humorously joked that Abhidnya deserves a Hollywood debut for her acting. This reel shared yesterday has garnered more than 1 Lakh views.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhidnya bhave (@abhidnya.u.b)



Mehul and Abhidnya have proved that they are a powerful couple in every sense of the term. Abhidnya supported Mehul in every way during his cancer treatment. Celebrating this fighting spirit, Abhidnya shared a post sometime back.

In the caption, she wrote that we fall, break and fail. The Tu Tevha Tashi actress wrote that despite these obstacles, they rise, heal and overcome. Her colleagues and fans showered the comment section with a lot of heart emoticons. Alongside the caption, she attached an adorable photo with Mehul.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhidnya bhave (@abhidnya.u.b)



Besides a good personal life, Abhidnya is rocking on the professional front as well. Her serial Tu Tevha Tashi has struck a chord with the audience.

