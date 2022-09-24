Abhidnya Bhave Looks Like A Dream In Red Off-shoulder Dress

Actress Abhidnya Bhave is one of the most predominant faces in the Marathi entertainment industry. Besides grabbing the attention of viewers with her superb acting skills, she has also successfully stupefied fans with her amazing wardrobe collection. Abhidnya often drops pictures of her stunning photoshoot diaries that are a treat to the eyes.

Recently, the Tu Tevha Tashi actress has proved her glam game by dropping a series of pretty pictures on her Gram.

“You can take away some of my opportunities, not my destiny,” read the diva’s inspiring caption.



Dolled up in an off-shoulder scarlet red mini dress, Abhidnya gave the perfect first-date vibes. The actress struck a candid pose, sitting cross-legged on a white-fenced chair. Abhidnya opted for a medieval hairdo letting her soft curls loose and accessorizing them with a small flower tiara.

The actress made head turns with her soft blush yet bold makeup. For eyes, she went with shimmery black eyeshadow. A dash of peach-brown lip colour added drama to the look.

The moment the pictures surfaced on the Internet, netizens marched to the comment section to express their appreciation for Abhidnya‘s amazing snaps. Adding uncountable heart emojis, many of her fans called the actress ‘Amazing” and “Beautiful.”

Recently, the Sur Sapata actress opened up on the struggles associated with her husband Mehul Pai’s health. For the unversed, Abidnya and Mehul tied the knot in 2021. However, in December last year, Mehul was diagnosed with cancer. After a year-long battle with the deadly disease, Mehul has finally been declared cancer-free.

The star couple – Abhidnya and Mehul often share lovey-dovey pictures and videos on the Gram. Check out their latest video here:



We wish the couple all the best for their future.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here