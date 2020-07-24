Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s Son Tests Positive for COVID-19

Playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s son Dhruv Bhattacharya has tested positive for COVID-19. A restaurateur by profession, Dhruv has displayed symptoms of mild cough and cold, and is home-quarantined.

"Dhruv was planning to travel abroad, and since there is a rule to get tested for coronavirus before travelling, he went for a voluntary test. He is asymptomatic. He has just a little cold and cough. He has quarantined himself at home and is taking all the precautions. There is nothing to worry," Abhijeet told the Indian Express.

The singer, who is currently in Kolkata, has tested negative. He is currently shooting for an upcoming project in the city.

Meanwhile, Abhijeet has been quite active on Instagram and keeps posing throwback videos and photos of his stage performances.

The singer today shared a video from the past in which he and singer Sonu Nigam can be seen sharing a stage. The clip shows him crooning the title track of the movie Main Hoon Na (2004). The caption of the video reads, “Don’t worry.... Main Hoon Na.”

Meanwhile, India's death toll today crossed the 30,000 mark, taking the sixth position on world chart. India's mortality rate is 2.38%, while the world average is 4.07%.