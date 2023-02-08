Actor Abhijeet Kelkar is all set to make an appearance in the Marathi show, Yog Yogeshwar Jai Shankar. In the serial, he is going to portray the role of Balgandharva. Recently, the actor shared his first reaction when he got to know that he is going to play this role in the TV show. The Marathi actor said, “When I was asked to play this role, I immediately agreed because I wanted to audition for the part. Actually, I never even dared to imagine that this role would be offered to me because I was unaware of Shankar Maharaj’s relationship with or spiritual connection to him (Balgandharva), even during the production of the movie Balgandharva”.

He continued, “When I arrived on set, I immediately sensed that it was ‘a dream come true’ moment. I have a lot of responsibility, but I’m confident and excited that the audience is going to enjoy it.”

Balgandharva is a renowned singer-actor in the Marathi cinema. He was an extraordinary artist, who made the Marathi drama world famous with his singing and acting. Balgandharva shared a unique relationship with Shankar Maharaja. The passionate journey of how Maharaja guided him and gave direction to his life, will be portrayed in the series.

How did Shankar Maharaja’s meeting with Balgandharva happen? The audience will get the golden opportunity to witness this through the upcoming series.

Abhijeet made his TV debut with the Marathi serial Chaar Divas Sasuche in 2001. Then he went on to make his film debut in 2009 with Mee Shivajirajee Bhosale Boltoy, wherein he portrayed the character of Rahul Bhosale. Following this, he then went on to appear in the 2012-movie Kaksparsh.

Some of his other projects include Kadhi Achanak, Asambhav, Tuza Maza Jamena and Sound of Heaven: The Story of Balgandharva (2011). The actor will soon be seen in upcoming films including Koparkhali and Vahini Saheb.

