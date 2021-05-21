Abhijeet Sawant Slams Indian Idol for Peddling 'Fake' Love Angles and 'Sad' Stories

It seems there is no end to the troubles for season 12 of the popular singing reality show, Indian Idol. Of late, the show has been making the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Days after its host Aditya Narayan defended the show, the winner of Season 1, Abhijeet Sawant, has slammed the Indian Idol makers for not focusing on music. In an interview with Aaj Tak, Abhijeet took an indirect jibe at Indian Idol, saying that Hindi reality shows are more focused on the poor and tragic background of a participant instead of their talent. He also mentioned how regional reality shows are doing better, adding that viewers of the regional shows barely have any idea about the contestants’ background and focus only on their singing abilities.

He said that during his stint on the singing reality show, he once forgot the lyrics to the song he was singing. “The judges decided among themselves that I should be given another chance. But I can tell you with confidence that had it happened today, it would have been served to the audience with full dramatic effects of thunder and shock. But the viewers are also responsible. Hindi language public is always hunting for more spice," he said. Abhijeet won the first season of Indian Idol in 2008. Abhijeet added that the show is peddling fake love stories and drama but says that the public is also to be blamed.

When asked about the recent controversial Kishore Kumar special episode, the singer was more generous and felt it wasn’t fair to compare any singer with the legendary Kishore Da. He also added that everyone has their own style and is free to pay tribute in their unique way.

Recently, the show raked in criticism on social media for the special Kishore Kumar episode. Amit Kumar, who had graced the special episode, had later told a leading daily that he didn’t enjoy the show but was asked by the makers to praise the contestants even when he felt they did not sing well. Judges Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya were also trolled for ruining Kishore Da’s songs.

