Wedding bells are ready to chime in the life of Marathi actor Abhijeet Shwetachandran. The 35-year-old who has secured a special place in the hearts of many with television shows like Lakshya, Baaji, and Saajanaa is soon to tie the nuptial knot with his partner Sejal Warde. Last year in June, the couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony. Now, Abhijeet and his fashion designer girlfriend have delved into the pre-wedding Haldi festivities. On the occasion, the madly-in-love duo seemed to paint the town yellow with their romantic pictures. Fans were treated to Abhijeet and Sejal’s mushy photos in their joint Instagram post.

“Abhijeet and Sejal’s Haldi,” read the caption of the first post. The picture captured the pair in the same frame in an outdoor setting. Abhijeet eyed his wife-to-be affectionately with a happy smile as he lifted her up in his arms. Sejal, on the other hand, gave a coy smile. The couple twinned in yellow. While Abhijeet donned a bright yellow kurta, Sejal was draped in a pretty yellow saree. Both of them had turmeric smeared on their faces.

“Never Loved Yellow More,” read the caption of their second post. In the snap, Sejal was seen sitting on a swing while Abhijeet hugged her from behind. He planted a sweet kiss on his beau’s turmeric-smeared face.

In terms of accessories, Sejal wore a mundavalya, tied around her forehead. She matched her Haldi attire with a floral neckpiece and yellow-coloured bangles on both hands. Abhijeet too sported a mundavalya, accompanied by a white turban. The couple looked head over heels by each other in the dreamy clicks.

As soon as the pictures surfaced on the Internet, fans were quick to shower congratulatory messages in the comments. “Damn excited for the wedding,” exclaimed one user. “Cuties” quipped another. Others dropped plenty of red heart emojis. Earlier, both Abhijeet and Sejal shared another video that offered netizens a sneak peek into the lovely Haldi invitation card. The pair’s animated digital art was printed on the template.

Abhijeet and Sejal are yet to announce the date of their wedding. Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhijeet is currently working on a new television program, Nave Lakshye. On the other hand, Sejal, who is a fashion designer can often be seen dropping various fashion-related videos on her YouTube channel.

