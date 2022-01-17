Abhijit Bichukale Did 6-Hour Kissing Scene Once, Says Tejasswi Prakash On Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15 is full of exciting new twists. Abhijit Bichukale, a politician and a well-known Marathi TV personality, is not considered a very strong contender for the trophy but he remains in discussion owing to his colourful nature. In a new promo, Tejasswi Prakash is seen making a sensational claim about Abhijit.

In the promo, the contestants are seen making surprising revelations about each other. In fact, when the contestants were asked to reveal something about their co-contestants, Tejasswi Prakash told host Salman Khan that Abhijit Bichukale had once done a 6-hour kissing scene for a music video.

Reporters were also invited over for the special episode. Some of them are seen asking various kinds of questions to the family members of the contestants.

Meanwhile, Rashmi Desai strongly rebuked Abhijit and told him off, insinuating that he views women in a very derogatory manner. She referred to incidents where he was seen taking off his towel or asking Devoleena Bhattacharjee for kisses repeatedly.

Abhijit is seen getting irritated with Rashmi and accuses her of spoiling his image. In reply to this, Rashmi calls him an idiot. Then Abhijit tells her that her family was full of idiots. Not just this, he also started to insult a guest on the show, upon which Salman Khan had to step him and silence him.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has also made shocking disclosures regarding fellow contestant and wildcard entrant Rakhi Sawant. She said that Rakhi Sawant has spent at least two days in jail. The promo video has been shared on Sunday on Tejasswi and Karan’s Instagram fan page, which has collected more than 13,000 likes.

