Abhijit Sawant Says Indian Idol Now Focuses More On ‘Extra Elements’

The Season 12 of the popular singing reality show, Indian Idol, has been constantly making headlines for all the wrong reasons. It all started when the show organised a special Kishore Kumar episode in which the contestants and the judges sang 100 songs of the legendary singer.

Viewers slammed some participants and judges Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Anu Malik for ruining the classics. Thereafter, Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar, who was a special guest to grace the episode, also revealed that he was asked to praise the contestants irrespective of their performance. Since then, several celebrities, including the host Aditya Narayan, former judge Sunidhi Chauhan, have jumped into the controversy.

Now, the winner of the first season of Indian Idol, Abhijeet Sawant, has also come to the fore to speak about controversies surrounding the show and change in the format.

In an interview with india.com, Abhijeet said that the show has undergone many changes in the past 12 years and “fake elements” have been added in the latest seasons. Abhijeet had won the Indian Idol in 2005.

Commenting on Amit’s controversial statement, the singer said he could have raised his concern regarding the instructions and singing then and there, rather than waiting for the show to air. He felt that the creative team would have listened to the opinions of “such a renowned singer”.

Talking about the change in the show’s format, Abhijeet mentioned that in recent seasons a lot of relevance is being given to the “extra elements” rather than the singing talent. Earlier in an interview with Bollywood Life, he had spoken about how the extra elements have been diverting the attention from singing.

The singer noted that the judges too have become less strict which is good because it motivated the participants. However, not pointing out any shortcoming also proved bad for the contestants as they are left with no clear idea on where to improve.

According to him, this kind of format decreases the level of singing. He went on to clarify that he is pointing these issues out because he loves the show and it made him what he is today. He requested the team to not take it in a negative light, instead work on improving it.

When asked about the rumoured love affairs in Season 11 of Indian Idol, Abhijeet revealed that every such element was fake. He, however, cleared that he does not have any idea about the current season.

