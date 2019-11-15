Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Abhilash Thapliyal Joins Disha Patani in KTina

Abhilash Thapliyal has been an actor and a host for show like Comedy Circus and 'Entertainment Ki Raat'. He will be seen playing a character named Sunil Arora in Ekta Kapoor produced film 'Ktina'.

News18.com

Updated:November 15, 2019, 9:46 AM IST
Abhilash Thapliyal Joins Disha Patani in KTina
Image: Abhilash Tapilyal, Disha Patani/Instagram

Actor-host Abhilash Thapliyal, who has been part of TV shows like Comedy Circus and Entertainment Ki Raat, will be seen in the Disha Patani-starrer KTina.

"We just finished our first schedule in Chandigarh and Mohali. It's beautiful to see how people get enamoured watching a shoot. I was on that side of the camera once and it feels great to change sides," he said.

He shared that he will be playing a character named Sunil Arora, who is a political science graduate and a virgin. "The journey of the character begins at late 20s and goes on till early 40s. Since I am not a 40-year-old virgin, getting into the skin of character took some time. I worked on his mannerisms and how that transforms with age. Though he has an angst against people, he pretends to be cheery. On the surface, while he seems to be a simple person, he is a complex character within," he said.

Disha Patani, on the other hand, currently has her hands full of projects. She is currently juggling with three projects at a time--Mohit Suri’s Malang, Prabhudeva’s Radhe and Raaj Shaandilyaa’s KTina.

KTina is about a superstitious small town Punjabi girl. The movie is being helmed by Dream Girl director Raaj Shaandilyaa under Ekta Kapoor's production. The first look of Disha's character was shared by Ekta earlier and people speculated whether it was a biopic of the TV mogul.

(With inputs from IANS)

