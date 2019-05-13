English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Abhimanyu Singh Pitted Against Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi
Abhimanyu Singh, who played the main villain in Sridevi-starrer Mom, will now take on Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi.
Image: Twitter
Last seen as the main villain in Sridevi's Mom, actor Abhimanyu Singh will now play the main antagonist opposite actor Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi.
"Rohit sir liked my performance in the 2017 Tamil film Theeran and thought that I would fit the role of a baddie in Sooryavanshi," Abhimanyu said in a statement.
The actor, who made his Bollywood debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Aks, has already begun shooting for the film. Describing his role as "unpredictable and deadly", Abhimanyu said, "It's an interesting role. Akshay sir and I have known each other for a while now and it has been a great shoot from the first day... It was lovely shooting with Akshay sir and Rohit sir made me feel as if we have known each other for years."
Abhimanyu was also seen as Ranveer Singh's brother in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.
Reliance Entertainment is presenting Sooryavanshi, which is backed by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.
Actress Katrina Kaif will be seen as Akshay's love interest in Sooryavanshi. Akshay will play the lead role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) officer in a cameo role performed by the Kesari star in Simmba.
The film's team will reportedly head to Bangkok to shoot Akshay's introductory sequence soon. They will also shoot in Hyderabad and Goa. The movie also stars Sara Ali Khan, and will see Neena Gupta essay the role of Akshay's mother.
