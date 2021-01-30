Abhimanyu Singh to Play the Villain in Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey

A new member has joined the team of Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey. Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela actor Abhimanyu Singh will be playing the role of villain opposite Akshay in the upcoming film. Film critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the latest development on January 30. Abhimanyu is also known for his roles in Sridevi starrer Mom, Hrithik Roshan’s Lakshya, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara! and many Tamil and Telugu films as well. Before working in movies, Abhimanyu also starred in several television serials. He was known for playing the character of Ajay Maliya on the Sony TV’s show Kkusum.

Directed by Farhad Samji, the principal photography of the film started in Jaisalmer on January 6, 2021. Farhad is also the director of Akshay starrer Housefull 4<. Apart from Akshay and Abhimanyu, Bachchan Pandey also features other popularstars like Pankaj Tripathi, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi and Prateik Babbar.

The movie will be released on January 26, 2022. Akshay will be playing the role of a gangster in the film. His character in the film aspires to be an actor.

Recently, Kriti has shared several photos from the sets of the upcoming movie since the filming started. The 30-year-old actor was seen chilling with the producer of the film Sajid Nadiadwala and his wife Wardha Nadiadwala. She is playing the role of a journalist in the film.

Arshad,who has previously worked with Akshay in several other films, will be portraying the role of a struggling actor. Speaking about working in the film with Akshay, Arshad had said that the former has a brilliant comic timing. He added that the two actors wanted to work together for a long time, however, they could not manage to find a good script together.

Talking about his role, Arshad informed that he is not a part of the Akshay’s gang in the film and in fact, he is on the opposite side.