1-MIN READ

Abhimanyu Singh's Heart Goes Out to Doctor and His Daughter Who are Covid-19 Positive

Abhimanyu Singh

Abhimanyu Singh

Actor Abhimanyu Singh's housing apartment was partially sealed after coronavirus cases were found in the complex.

Bollywood actor Abhimanyu Singh has opened up days after his housing complex, Oberoi Springs in Mumbai, was sealed when two of the residents tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In an interview with The Times of India, Abhimanyu said a surgeon and his 10-year-old daughter got infected with the deadly virus and he feels “really bad”.

The actor said he lives in the B-wing of the apartment and the case of COVID-19 has come from the C-wing, which is adjacent to his wing.

Expressing his anguish over people not adhering to the lockdown norms, the 44-year-old actor said despite being told several times to not step out of home people are being careless and venturing out.

“I just don’t understand how people can be so careless. News of people coming out of their houses, creating a ruckus, and even harming doctors and police are a common thing now. In fact, the people of my society also go out for strolls. I can see from my balcony, youngsters sneaking out, gathering together and not taking the lockdown seriously. But now, after a corona case was detected, people in my society are really scared (sic),” he was quoted as saying.

Showing his support towards the lockdown, he said, “I have stepped out of my house only twice since March 18, and that too to get a few essentials. Staying indoors is the only possible solution to handle this pandemic. It’s better to be safe than sorry! I truly appreciate the pro-active handling of the situation by our government, police and medicos (sic)."

Oberoi Springs houses celebrities like Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, Chitrangada Singh, Chahatt Khanna and Prabhu Deva.

