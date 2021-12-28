Abhimanyu to Dress up as ‘Bhanupriya’ in Sundara Manamadhe Bharli

The popular Marathi series Sundara Manamadhe Bharli is known for its twists and turns. Audiences lap up the many plots that it offers and remain glued to the screens. Now, the hit show is going to witness a new entry. A new female character called Bhanupriya will be introduced to the public in the coming days.

A video of this new entry has surfaced recently. The video has been posted on the Instagram handle of Rajshree Marathi. In the video, the new character Bhanupriya is seen dancing and having fun. This is no ordinary woman, it seems. If reports are to be believed, then Bhanupriya is actually Abhimanyu in disguise. Nobody knows why he took this disguise, but fans are hoping to get some answers soon.

For now, the audience is loving this look of Abhimanyu. A lot of funny comments are pouring in the video. Some of them are even jokingly referring to Bhanupriya as “the aunt of Vishnupriya”.

In the video posted by Rajshree Marathi, Bhanupriya is seen wearing a red sari and green bangles. She also put up roses in her hair. It looks like a fun and exciting time ahead for viewers, with Abhimanyu dressed up as a woman.

In Sundara Manamadhe Bharli, Abhimanyu and Latika are trapped in an unhappy marriage owing to some tussles which are going on between them. The two started their married life on an unhappy note, but of late things are slowly improving.

During this journey, Abhimanyu slowly began to change his impression about Latika and he fell in love with her because of her beautiful nature. He has also started to realise that the nature of a person is more important than their external appearance.

We won’t reveal anything more about the upcoming episodes and plot twists of Sundara Manamadhe Bharli, stay tuned and enjoy.

