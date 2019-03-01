LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Abhinandan Returns: Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan Lead Bollywood in Welcoming Him

After many anxious hours, Abhinandan is finally back in India. He was captured by Pakistan.

News18.com

Updated:March 1, 2019, 10:09 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Abhinandan Returns: Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan Lead Bollywood in Welcoming Him
IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman was captured on Wednesday. (Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18)
Loading...
IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman has been returned to India at the Wagah-Attari border two days after he was captured by Pakistan during an intense aerial dogfight. Wing Commander Varthaman was received by the Border Security Officials.

The breathless countdown for the homecoming of Abhinandan -- who became the centrepoint of escalating tensions between the two fractious neighbours with his capture after his plane was downed -- began on Thursday when Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced in parliament that he would be released the following day as a gesture of peace.

With the rest of India, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and Dia Mirza also welcomed Abhinandan.

Here is what they tweeted:



















Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram