Abhinandan Returns: Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan Lead Bollywood in Welcoming Him

There is no better feeling than Coming back Home, for home is the place of love, hope & dreams. Ur bravery makes us stronger. Eternally grateful. #WelcomeBackAbhinandan pic.twitter.com/NFTRINu6Mw — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 1, 2019

Welcome back home #WelcomeBackAbinandan a true hero. These humane actions give hope that all humanity is not lost. Bharat mata ki Jai — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 1, 2019

Welcome home Abhinandan! आपकी वीरता सर आँखों पर! Inspiration to our whole nation . Jai Hind 🇮🇳✊ — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) March 1, 2019

We salute your valour and the entire nation is extremely proud of you Wing Commander Abhinandan... Welcome home :) — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) March 1, 2019

India unites to welcome the braveheart back to his homeland! With pride in our hearts & a smile on our faces, #WelcomeHomeAbhinandan! — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 1, 2019

IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman has been returned to India at the Wagah-Attari border two days after he was captured by Pakistan during an intense aerial dogfight. Wing Commander Varthaman was received by the Border Security Officials.The breathless countdown for the homecoming of Abhinandan -- who became the centrepoint of escalating tensions between the two fractious neighbours with his capture after his plane was downed -- began on Thursday when Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced in parliament that he would be released the following day as a gesture of peace.With the rest of India, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and Dia Mirza also welcomed Abhinandan.Here is what they tweeted: