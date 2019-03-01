Abhinandan Returns: Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan Lead Bollywood in Welcoming Him
After many anxious hours, Abhinandan is finally back in India. He was captured by Pakistan.
IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman was captured on Wednesday. (Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18)
The breathless countdown for the homecoming of Abhinandan -- who became the centrepoint of escalating tensions between the two fractious neighbours with his capture after his plane was downed -- began on Thursday when Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced in parliament that he would be released the following day as a gesture of peace.
With the rest of India, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and Dia Mirza also welcomed Abhinandan.
Here is what they tweeted:
There is no better feeling than Coming back Home, for home is the place of love, hope & dreams. Ur bravery makes us stronger. Eternally grateful. #WelcomeBackAbhinandan pic.twitter.com/NFTRINu6Mw— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 1, 2019
Welcome back home #WelcomeBackAbinandan a true hero. These humane actions give hope that all humanity is not lost. Bharat mata ki Jai— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 1, 2019
Welcome home Abhinandan! आपकी वीरता सर आँखों पर! Inspiration to our whole nation . Jai Hind 🇮🇳✊— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) March 1, 2019
There is no place like home. Love, respect and gratitude Wing Commander Abhinandan 🙏🏻❤️#WelcomeHomeAbhinandan #Peace #UnitedForPeace #SayNoToWar pic.twitter.com/wjt3jitDxd— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) March 1, 2019
We salute your valour and the entire nation is extremely proud of you Wing Commander Abhinandan... Welcome home :)— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) March 1, 2019
India unites to welcome the braveheart back to his homeland! With pride in our hearts & a smile on our faces, #WelcomeHomeAbhinandan!— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 1, 2019
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Conversation with Bojan Jankulovski - Head of Operations, Maserati India
- New Zealand's Perkins Dismissed in Unbelievable Fashion
- Game of Thrones Season 8: Jon Snow, Night King, Cersie, Arya Stark and Daenerys Sit on the Iron Throne
- Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan to Start Shooting for Imtiaz Ali Film Next Week?
- Cabinet Clears Rs 10,000 Crore FAME II Scheme to Push Electric Mobility in India
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s