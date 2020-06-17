Abhinav Had Told me Clearly to Stay Out of His Business: Anurag Kashyap

After Sushant Singh Rajput's death started the nepotism debate once again, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's brother Abhinav Kashyap penned a long post on Facebook blaming Salman Khan, his brothers Sohail and Arbaaz and their father Salim Khan, for sabotaging his career in the Hindi film industry.

Abhinav had directed the first film in the Dabangg franchise, but did not direct the sequels. In his note published on Tuesday, Abhinav stated that the Khan brothers did everything to prevent him from working in the film industry.

After Abhinav posted his accusations, many tried to contact his brother Anurag for a reaction. The Dev D director posted on Twitter, "For the media calling me and people who want to ask , treat this as my statement. 'More than two years ago, Abhinav had told me clearly to stay out of his business and it's not my place to comment on anything he says or does.' Thank You."

For the media calling me and people who want to ask , treat this as my statement. "More than two years ago , Abhinav had told me clearly to stay out of his business and it’s not my place to comment on anything he says or does.“ Thank You — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) June 16, 2020

"I have experienced exploitation and bullying first hand. The reason why I moved out of making Dabangg 2 ten years ago was because Arbaaz Khan in collusion with Sohail Khan and family was trying to take control of my career by bullying me," Abhinav wrote in his note on Facebook.

Read: My Films Have Been Sabotaged by Salman Khan's Family, Says 'Dabangg' Director Abhinav Kashyap

Arbaaz Khan has now reportedly said that he will be taking legal action against Abhinav, according to Bombay Times.

Follow @News18Movies for more