Abhinav Kohli Accuses Shweta Tiwari of Leaving Son Alone for Over a Month

On the occasion of Father’s Day on Sunday, television actress Shweta Tiwari’s estranged husband Abhinav Kohli released a video message expressing his desire to meet their son, Reyansh. He accused Shweta of stopping him from meeting Reyansh. He claimed that while his wife was away; he tried to meet his child, but his efforts went in vain. However, he added that even though he has “lost the battle” with his wife, he will continue fighting for his son so that he doesn’t have to face such a situation in his life.

Currently, Shweta is in South Africa’s Cape Town shooting for Season 11 of stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi. Her estranged husband said his son has remained unsupervised for around a month-and-a-half as the actress spends her days away from home. He said she will be back in India by Monday or Tuesday, which also hints at her elimination from the show.

In the caption, Abhinav wrote that there should also be special laws for men because many like him suffer their entire life due to false charges and remain separated from their kids.

Abhinav started levying accusations on Shweta as soon as she left for the South African capital. He even wanted to file a police complaint against her for leaving their son alone. However, Shweta posted videos from the CCTV camera of her society which turned the tables. In the footage, Abhinav was seen snatching their son from the star.

Shweta has time and again shared screenshots of her video calls with her children—Palak and Reyansh—on social media and it seems that she has been in touch with them all this while. In the videos and screenshots, Reyansh looks quite happy.

Earlier, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the Bigg Boss 4 winner said she had informed Abhinav about her plans for the upcoming reality show. She even wanted to bring the three along with her but claimed Abhinav did not agree to it. Later, she told him that Reyansh would be safe with her mother and Palak and so she was surprised when he suddenly accused her of leaving their son alone.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here