Abhinav Kohli Breaks Down Into Tears After Shweta Tiwari Shares CCTV Video Accusing Him of Physical Abuse

On Monday, actress Shweta Tiwari shared a couple of videos accusing ex-husband Abhinav Kohli of being physically abusive with her and their son Reyansh. In the CCTV video, shared by Shweta, a man can be seen getting into a physical tussle with a woman and child. However, the footage is unclear. In the second video, which seems to be taken by Shweta’s daughter Palak Tiwari, Reyansh can be seen hiding under a blanket as Palak tries to comfort him.

Now, Abhinav has issued a clarification about Shweta’s post by sharing an hour-long video on Instagram. In this video, Abhinav can be seen breaking down into tears. He also showed footage of Shweta trying to convince Reyansh to go home with her. In chronological order, he talked about how the events ensued between them. He also addressed Shweta’s CCTV video and said that the actress tried to forcefully take Reyansh from his house. He shared four videos from that day and said that he later gave Reyansh to his mother. He captioned the video, “Let the truth Come Out."

Take a look at the video below:

On Monday, Shweta made headlines after she posted two videos on Instagram. She captioned the post, “Now let the truth Come out!!! (But this is not going to stay forever on my account, I will eventually delete it, I am posting this right now to reveal the truth,then it goes off) This is why my Child is scared of him! After this incident my child was scared for more than a month, he was so scared that he would not even sleep properly at Night! His hand hurt for more than 2 weeks. Even now he is scared of his papa coming home or meeting him (sic)."

This comes after Abhinav alleged that Shweta had left their son alone in a hotel to go to Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi. In an Instagram video, Abhinav said that he went from hotel to hotel looking for Reyansh. In a following interview, Shweta responded to the allegations saying that Reyansh is safe with her mother and daughter Palak.

Shweta and Abhinav got married in 2013. They welcomed their son Reyansh in 2016. The couple separated after Shweta accused Abhinav of domestic violence.

