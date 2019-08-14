On August 11, after Shweta Tiwari lodged a complaint against husband Abhinav Kohli in an alleged case of domestic abuse in a local police station in Mumbai, the latter has been grated bail in the matter.

The actress had filed an FIR against Abhinav in the Samta Nagar police station (Kandivali East), following which he was arrested by the police. Later, Abhinav was taken to court in Borivali and was given bail by the magistrate. The accused had to fill a bail bond of Rs 15,000 and was then released. However, the case is pending investigation, reports pinkvilla.com.

Based on Shweta’s complaint, the police had charged Abhinav under sections Sections 509, 354 (a), 323, 504, 506 of the IPC and 67-A of the IT Act, reported the website.

On Tuesday, August 13, Shweta's daughter Palak penned a lengthy note on Instagram, narrating her ordeal. She also emphasised that Abhinav did not molest her but did make derogatory comments.

Palak took to Instagram and thanked everyone who came out in support of her and her family. She later went on to clarify the matter alleging Abhinav made "inappropriate and disturbing remarks" the impact of which is only known to her mother and her.

Abhinav and Shweta tied the knot in 2013 and welcomed a baby boy Reyansh in 2016. Before Abhinav, Shweta was married to Raja Choudhary, however, she parted ways with him after becoming a victim of domestic violence.

