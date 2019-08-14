Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Abhinav Kohli Granted Bail in Alleged Case of Domestic Abuse of Shweta Tiwari's Daughter Palak

As per a report in an entertainment website, Abhinav Kohli has made bail after filling a bail bond of Rs 15,000.

News18.com

Updated:August 14, 2019, 1:09 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Abhinav Kohli Granted Bail in Alleged Case of Domestic Abuse of Shweta Tiwari's Daughter Palak
Image of Abhinav Kohli, Shweta Tiwari, Palak Tiwari, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

On August 11, after Shweta Tiwari lodged a complaint against husband Abhinav Kohli in an alleged case of domestic abuse in a local police station in Mumbai, the latter has been grated bail in the matter.

The actress had filed an FIR against Abhinav in the Samta Nagar police station (Kandivali East), following which he was arrested by the police. Later, Abhinav was taken to court in Borivali and was given bail by the magistrate. The accused had to fill a bail bond of Rs 15,000 and was then released. However, the case is pending investigation, reports pinkvilla.com.

Based on Shweta’s complaint, the police had charged Abhinav under sections Sections 509, 354 (a), 323, 504, 506 of the IPC and 67-A of the IT Act, reported the website.

On Tuesday, August 13, Shweta's daughter Palak penned a lengthy note on Instagram, narrating her ordeal. She also emphasised that Abhinav did not molest her but did make derogatory comments.

Palak took to Instagram and thanked everyone who came out in support of her and her family. She later went on to clarify the matter alleging Abhinav made "inappropriate and disturbing remarks" the impact of which is only known to her mother and her.

Read: Shweta Tiwari's Daughter Palak Speaks Up in Case Against Abhinav Kohli, Says 'He Made Disturbing Remarks'

Abhinav and Shweta tied the knot in 2013 and welcomed a baby boy Reyansh in 2016. Before Abhinav, Shweta was married to Raja Choudhary, however, she parted ways with him after becoming a victim of domestic violence.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram