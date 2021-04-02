Abhinav Kohli Slams Shweta Tiwari for 'False' Claims, Says 'She's Been Inhuman to Me'

Shweta Tiwari’s husband Abhinav Kohli has lashed out at the actress for levelling false allegations against him that he had threatened to “ruin" her reputation. Shweta, who became a household name with Kasautii Zindagi Kay, married Abhinav in 2013 and welcomed their son Reyansh. However, the couple separated, with the post-split drama spilling over on social media. Abhinav accused Shweta of not letting him meet their son Reyansh.

Speaking about the same, Shweta told Bollywood Bubble, “In the lobby of my residential building, he (Abhinav) told me, ‘Ek aurat ki image kharab karne me kya lagta hai, just one post. Just one post, and you will be ruined," she said. “After 5 to 6 days, he started posting (on social media), to spoil my reputation,” she added.

Now, Abhinav has strongly reacted to Shweta’s claim. “Ruining her image is ruining my image too. Come what may she is still my wife. I am just voicing injustice and injustice done towards my son, no father can tolerate that. My son is my concern. She wants to make it as if I am anti-woman, she wants me to be projected like that," Abhinav told Times of India.

Abhinav further alleged that Shweta got her arrested on false charges. “I am fighting for my son, I am not yet fighting for myself. Shweta has been inhuman to me. I want to tell Shweta, you forget what you did to me. She put me behind bars for 2 nights and on wrong charges and then Palak (Shweta’s daughter) put up a post the next day that he did nothing wrong to me sexually. She later conveniently deleted it. And when I reposted that long letter that Palak had shared she again put up a case against me. She tried to get me arrested on my father’s death anniversary. She didn’t even spare that day knowing how emotional that day is for me. She wanted me to spend that night inside a lockup."