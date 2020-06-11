Abhinav Kohli Trolled for Sharing Shweta Tiwari's Video with Her Co-star Fahmaan Khan

The relationship between Shweta Tiwari and her second husband Abhinav Kohli might have ended way but seems like the estranged partner is not over her yet. Kohli has recently shared a video of Shweta with her Mannphodganj Ki Binny co-star Fahmaan Khan and even tagged the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress in the post.

















In the video, Fahmaan can be seen introducing Shweta when the duo accidentally bumped into each other on road. The post has received flak from the netizens for allegedly trying to spoil Shweta’s name even after the duo separated.

Some people called him “jealous and insecure” for pulling such an act.

A user wrote, “He is jealous that she has moved on,” while another mentioned, “You are looking more cheap after posting stupid things.”

Talking to Tellychakkar.com, Abhinav said, “I would request you guys to be patient. There will be more such posts and videos coming out in the future for a clearer picture.”

When asked about the negative comments received on the video, Abhinav said that there are people with zero followers who are creating fake accounts to spread hatred on his post.

Alleging Shweta of meeting the co-star on purpose, Abhinav said, “For the record, Fahmaan and Shweta didn’t just bump into each other. It was a planned meeting below my residence.”

Meanwhile, Shweta has not commented on the video or the post.



