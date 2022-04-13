Abhinav Shukla Calls Alia Bhatt His Favourite, Rubina Dilaik Praises Her Ahead of Wedding

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding festivities have begun in full swing and the groom’s family members have already started arriving at his Vastu apartment. It is being reported that the grand wedding will start with a puja ceremony on Wednesday morning, followed by Mehendi and sangeet functions. Although the exact date of the big day has not been revealed, Ayan Mukherji confirmed their wedding on Wednesday morning by sharing a song sequence from their first film together, Brahmastra.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Wedding Live Updates: Mehendi and Sangeet to be Held Today, Marriage Rituals on April 14

Amid these preparations, wishes and congratulatory messages have been pouring in from their industry colleagues. Popular television actors Rubina Dilaik and her actor husband Abhinav Shukla were the latest celebs to extend their warm wishes to the B Town couple.

They were clicked by the paparazzi at the airport where they were asked to comment on their wedding. Rubina, while congratulating them, called them an adorable couple. Shukla added that Ranbir and Alia are some of their favourite actors. He then added that Alia, especially, is an absolute favourite of his. Hearing this, the paparazzi teased Rubina but she agreed with Abhinav and said that she finds her brilliant as an actor.

Advertisement

Watch the video:

Meanwhile, all ceremonies, starting with today’s Mehendi, will be held at Vastu, the apartment complex in Mumbai’s Pali Hills where the couple lives, reported NDTV. At around 2 pm, the Mehendi ceremony will begin. The intimate affair will be attended by only close family and friends. Sources close to the family have reportedly said that tomorrow – April 14 – is the big day, the day when Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will get married. The wedding will take place at their flat in the Vastu building at 3 pm. This will also be just for close family and friends.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.