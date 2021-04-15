Abhinav Shukla Disables a Website After it Shares Wife Rubina Dilaik's Contact Number

Actor and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Abhinav Shukla got a website disabled that had contact details of many actors, including his wife, actress Rubina Dilaik. He thanked his engineer friends on Twitter for their help.

Abhinav tweeted, “A website illegally sharing contacts of many prominent actresses has been disabled! All thx to my buddy engineer! Don’t mess with #engineers. And yeah welcome to all the thankyous coming my way !"

A website illegally sharing contacts of many prominent actresses has been disabled! All thx to my buddy engineer! Dont mess with #engineers. And yeah welcome to all the thankyous coming my way !— Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09) April 13, 2021

He also thanked Rubina fans on Twitter, who pointed out that a particular website has contact details of many actors. “Thankyou to #rubinav fans! And thankyou to my friend my college mate and my fellow engineer!"

Later, he told Spotboye that he got to know about the website when his wife started receiving random calls and messages. “A website had shared contact details of many actresses including Rubina’s owing to which she was getting random messages and calls from across the globe. I took help from my fellow engineer collegemate to report it or get it removed. There were some 100 contact nos on it. Now, if that guy tries to do it again, I will report it to cyber crime."

Meanwhile, Rubina had also participated on Bigg Boss 14 with Abhinav, and she emerged as the winner of the season.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here